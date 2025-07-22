Delhi Premier League Season 2 to kick off on August 2, Women's League begins August 17

New Delhi [India], July 22 : The second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) is set to begin on August 2. The tournament will commence with a grand Opening Ceremony followed by the first men's match, while the final is scheduled for August 31 at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. A reserve day for the men's final has been set for September 1, in case of weather interruptions or unforeseen circumstances.

The second season will feature eight men's teams and four women's teams, with a sharp focus on competitive balance, emerging talent, and fan engagement. The Delhi Premier League has split its eight teams into two groups of four. Group A includes Outer Delhi Warriors, Central Delhi Kings, New Delhi Tigers, and North Delhi Strikers. Group B consists of West Delhi Lions, East Delhi Riders, South Delhi Superstarz, and Purani Dilli 6.

The men's tournament will feature a total of 40 matches, with 8 teams competing for the coveted trophy. Each side will play a Double Round Robin (2 matches - Home & Away) with three teams from their own group and a Single Round Robin (1 match) with four teams from the other group, making a total of 10 games.

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The top two teams will face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner earning a direct spot in the final. Meanwhile, the third- and fourth-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator, where the loser is eliminated. The winner of the Eliminator will then take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of that match will book the remaining spot in the final, setting up a showdown with the winner of Qualifier 1.

Meanwhile, the women's competition, which will run from August 17 to August 24, will feature four teams, with a total of six matches played in a Round-Robin format. The top two teams from the league stage will qualify for the finals.

The points system for the men's and women's teams consists of the winner of the match claiming two points. In case of an abandoned match or no result, a point each to both teams. If the game ends in a tie, the match will be decided in a Super Over.

Speaking ahead of the league, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley said, as quoted from a press release by the board, "Season 2 of DPL marks a new chapter for domestic franchise cricket in Delhi. With round-robin format and the inclusion of two new men's teams, the level of competition will be significantly elevated. The women's league also continues to gain ground and will be a strong platform for aspiring female cricketers in the Capital. Our vision is to create a high-quality, sustainable league that gives Delhi's players the spotlight they deserve, and we are proud of the foundation that's being laid with DPL."

