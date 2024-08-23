Delhi Premier League T20: Central Delhi Kings beat Purani Dilli 6 by 109 runs

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Central Delhi Kings beat Purani Dilli 6 by 109 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the ongoing Delhi Premier League T20 on Friday.

Chasing a target of 218, Aprit Rana and Manjeet opened the innings. The team didn't get off to a start they expected as Arpit Rana was dismissed for a duck by Money Grewal. The Central Delhi Kings' bowling attack was on point.

For Purani Dilli 6, Shivam Sharma was the top scorer with 36 runs, which included five boundaries and one six. Besides Shivam, Sanat contributed with 33 runs from 18 balls.

For the Central Delhi Kings, Sumit Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, as he picked 4/22. Meanwhile, Money Grewal scalped 3/28 and Jonty Sidhu took 3/8. Purani Dilli 6 were bundled out for 108 in 12.1 overs.

Earlier in the day, Purani Dilli 6 won the toss and elected to bowl first. For the Central Delhi Kings, Yash Dhull and Dhruv Kaushik opened the innings. The team got off to a flying start as Dhruv Kaushik took it to the opposition bowling attack. But, Purani Dilli 6 struck back as Manjeet picked Yash Dhull's wicket. At the other end, Dhruv continued his fine form and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Dhruv's quickfire innings of 38 runs off 19 balls, which included two boundaries and three sixes, helped the Central Delhi Kings reach 67/2 at the end of the powerplay. Soon after the powerplay, Dhruv was sent back to the pavilion by Aayush Singh Thakur.

Hiten Dalal then formed a 29-run partnership with Captain Jonty Sidhu, which enabled them to build a strong total on the scoreboard. Hiten was then dismissed by Manjeet as Shivam Sharma took a fine catch in the cover region. Jonty and Aryan Rana took on the responsibility of putting up a huge total. The Central Delhi Kings reached 150 in 13.3 overs.

Jonty and Aryan Rana started finding the gaps with ease as the Central Delhi Kings were cruising to a big total. Jonty reached his half-century in 21 balls, an innings that included three boundaries and four huge sixes. He was well supported by Aryan at the other end. Jonty's blistering innings came to an end as he was dismissed by Laxman for 50 runs. Aryan continued with his form and he reached his half-century in 27 balls, which included five boundaries and three sixes.

Towards the end of the innings, Purani Dilli 6 got back in the game with some quick wickets. Aryan Rana remained not out at 75 off 38 balls. The Central Delhi Kings posted a mammoth total of 217/7 from their allotted 20 overs.

For Purani Dilli 6, Prince Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3/47, while Manjeet took 2/35, Laxman and Aayush Singh Thakur took one wicket apiece.

