Delhi Premier League T20 declared open after glitzy opening ceremony

New Delhi [India], August 17 : The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 was officially declared open after a glitzy opening ceremony held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The event was a grand affair, with music sensation Badshah and actress Sonam Bajwa stealing the limelight and keeping the crowd glued to their seats. The opening gala was attended by DDCA's top management, franchise team owners, players, and staff from all participating men's and women's teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohan Jaitley, President, of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), said, "We at DDCA are incredibly proud to officially launch the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League. This marks a historic moment for both DDCA and the capital. The league will provide a vital platform for Delhi's players to showcase their talent and will significantly impact the future of cricket in the city."

"It will also bring the community together. Our best wishes to all the men's and women's players participating in the league, and we look forward to an exciting season ahead," he added.

In a special highlight of the evening, the DDCA also honoured Delhi cricketers Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli for their contributions to India's recent ICC T20 World Cup win. Pant, who is set to feature for Purani Dilli 6 in the league, was present to receive the honour, while Kohli's brother graced the occasion on his behalf.

Purani Dilli 6 and South Delhi Superstarz are set to square off against each other in the league opener followed by the opening ceremony. Cricket stars like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ayush Badoni, and Lalit Yadav will be in action in the first match.

The Delhi Premier League T20, scheduled between August 17 and September 8, 2024, will feature 40 matches33 in the men's category and 7 in the women'sspread across 23 days of non-stop cricketing action.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Squads:

Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia.

