Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Security Increased at Eden Gardens Ahead of India vs South Africa Test

The Kolkata Police has intensified security measures ahead of the first Test between India and South Africa, scheduled to begin at Eden Gardens on November 14, following a high-intensity blast near Delhi’s Red Fort. Both teams, who have already arrived in the city, will remain under enhanced protection throughout their stay. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the explosion occurred at around 6:52 pm when a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a traffic signal near the Red Fort. Officials confirmed that the explosive chemicals recovered were intended to spread terror across the city.

In response to the Delhi incident, Kolkata Police have implemented a comprehensive security plan for both the Indian and South African squads, covering their travel to and from the stadium, practice sessions, and match days. Special NAKA checks and intensified surveillance have been introduced around Eden Gardens, with officers stationed at all major entry and exit points. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma is expected to visit Eden Gardens on Tuesday to review the arrangements in person. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has been working closely with the police to ensure robust safety protocols for players, officials, and spectators.

Security at the team hotels has also been strengthened. A joint meeting between CAB officials and senior police officers was held to finalise operational details and discuss additional precautionary measures in light of the Delhi blast. Both India and South Africa are scheduled to begin training at Eden Gardens from Tuesday morning, under strict security measures to ensure the safety of all personnel amid the heightened alert.

. The death toll in the devastating incident near Red Fort rose to 13 and over 20 others were injured. The incident has sent shocked shockwave across the country and the Red Fort monument has been shut for visitors for three days due to security reasons. The adjacent Lal Quila Metro station has also been shuttered and key roads around the site remain barricaded as forensic teams.

The high alert has been declared on Tuesday in 11 states, including Delhi-NCR, along with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh bordering the capital, as well as Punjab, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. Additionally, security surveillance has been increased in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, according to Patrika news report.A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), raising the seriousness with which authorities are treating the explosion.