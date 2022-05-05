Delhi register second straight win to enter final of National Divyang T20 Cricket Cup

Delhi and Madhya Pradesh won their respective league matches in the ongoing Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cricket Cup held here at Talkatora Cricket Ground on Thursday.

After getting the better of Uttar Pradesh in Thursday's match, Delhi registered its second straight win and made it to the final of the tournament.

The other finalist will be decided after a league match between Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh to be played tomorrow morning.

The final will be played on Friday evening. Union sports minister Anurag Takhur will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The tournament is organized by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and supported by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

On the first league match of the second day, Delhi defeated Uttar Pradesh by five wickets.

Batting first, Uttar Pradesh scored 165 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Pankaj Dilli was the highest scorer for the side. He scored 26 runs with a help of six and four boundaries in 16 balls. Adesh Pandey (20) and Yogesh (25) were the other main contributors to the Uttar Pradesh side.

For Delhi, Mo Sadik scalped two wickets for 30 runs, while Mehtab Ali and Rovesh Nayar took a wicket each.

In reply, Delhi surpassed the target with a loss of five wickets and with six balls to spare. Mehtab Ali scored spectacular 62 runs in 47 balls. Sachin Bhati scored 46 runs in 39 balls.

For Uttar Pradesh, Vishal Yadav was the most successful bowler. He took two wickets for 32 runs.

In the second league match of the day, Madhya Pradesh defeated Himachal Pradesh by 62 runs.

Batting first, Madhya Pradesh scored 191 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

Yogendra Bhadoria (55) and Sachin Sisodiya (33) were the top contributors to the Madhya Pradesh team.

In reply, Himachal Pradesh was all out for 129 runs in 19.5 overs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor