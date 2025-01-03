Delhi Royals owners exude confidence ahead of Legend 90 League kick off

New Delhi [India], January 3 : The Delhi Royals team is gearing up for an exciting journey in the upcoming season of the Legend 90 League which is set to be played in February 2025.

The Delhi-based franchise has exuded confidence about their team performance in the upcoming League. The owners are confident that Delhi Royals will make a strong impact in the Legends 90 League, a press release from the franchise stated.

Speaking about the franchise, Devender Kadyan, chairman of Mannat Group said, "We are confident that our team will be a force to reckon with in the Legend 90 League. This venture is more than just about cricket; it's about inspiring a legacy of passion and excellence that connects fans to the game they love."

"We aim to set new benchmarks in the league, showcasing not only our team's determination but also the unyielding spirit of Delhi. We are committed to creating unforgettable moments for fans and players alike," he added.

Echoing the enthusiasm, Mannat Group representative Mandeep Malik said, "Delhi is the heart of India, and the Delhi Royals symbolize the pride and passion of this great city. We are confident that Delhi Royals will make a strong impression in the upcoming league. We are excited to begin this incredible journey."

Last week, Delhi Royals unveiled their official logo, a stunning depiction of an armour shield symbolizing strength, resilience, and valour. Designed to reflect the team's fighting spirit and commitment to excellence, the shield represents the Royals' readiness to take on challenges with determination.

Legend 90 is an exhilarating cricket tournament that unites legendary players in an innovative and fast-paced 90-ball format. This unique league is a celebration of cricket's finest icons, bringing them back to the field to relive the glory and excitement they once created.

The League will feature six franchises and showcase the skills of legendary players. With its dynamic format and participation from iconic cricketers, the Legend 90 League promises to be a spectacular sporting extravaganza.

