Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy: DDCA Installs Black Covers Around Dressing Room After Players Complain of Fan Disruptions

In an unexpected turn of events, both the Delhi and Railways cricket teams have been disrupted by loud and continuous shouting from fans gathered around the edge of the dressing room in the Bishan Singh Bedi stand over the past two days. The ongoing noise has caused frustration among the players, leading to complaints being raised by both teams.

In response to the issue, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) along with security officials have decided to implement certain security measures to maintain a peaceful environment during the match. Starting from Day 3’s play on Saturday, black covers will be installed along the edge of the dressing room in an attempt to block the view of the fans. This step is intended to reduce distractions and provide the players with a more focused and calm atmosphere for the game.

Additionally, in light of the situation and for added security, gates 17 and 18 will be closed to fan entry for Saturday’s play. This is expected to help manage the crowd and ensure the safety and comfort of both the players and spectators. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was forced to open up all the stands in the stadium after the crush of supporters who turned up to watch Virat Kohli represent Delhi for the first time in more than 12 years, having originally planned to keep certain sections of the stadium open for the public.