Deodhar Trophy: South, Central, West Zone register comfortable wins 

Puducherry [India], July 31 : With Mayank Agarwal and Sai Sudharsan’s 50, South Zone secure a five-wicket victory against East Zone. Central Zone beat North East Zone by eight wickets while West Zone register a six-wicket win over North Zone in Puducherry on Sunday.

Chasing a total of 229, South Zone opening batter Mayank Agarwal was on great form as he scored 84 off 88 balls.

South Zone lost their first wicket in the 8th over when Akash Deep dismissed Rohan Kunnummal at 18. However, East Zone did not get relief as Sai Sudharsan joined Mayank in the middle.

Both together added a 100-run partnership. Mayank Agarwal at 84 off 88 balls became a target of Avinav Choudhury’s bowling in the 29th over.

Sudharsan also went back to the pavilion after scoring 53 off 67 balls. Narayan Jagadeesan also added 32 runs on the board before being dismissed by Avinav in the 40th over. Arun Karthik also went back quickly at 1.

Rohit Rayudu (24*) and Washington Sundar (8*) were at the crease to provide a five-wicket win against East Zone.

Earlier, East Zone bundled out at 229. Virat Singh’s 49 and Subhranshu Senapati’s 44 followed by Akash Deep’s 44 provided a decent total.

South Zone bowlers bowled exceptionally well, V Kaushik and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore took three wickets each. Vidhawath Kaverappa picked two scalps while Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Washington Sundar got one wicket each.

In the match between North East Zone and Central Zone, Shivam Chaudhary (85*) and Yash Dubey (72) guided Central Zone to a comfortable victory at Puducherry.

Batting first, North East Zone set a low target of 164 after being all-out in 49 overs. For Central Zone Aditya Sarwate took three wickets. Yash Kothari and Saransh Jain picked two scalps each.

Meanwhile, After Harvik Desai (56) gave a solid start in the beginning, Shivam Dube (83*) and Kathan Patel (63*) chased down 260 targets in 48.5 overs.

Earlier, with fifties from Shubham Rohillam (56*), Nitish Rana (54) and Himanshu Rana (54), North Zone had scored 259/6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor