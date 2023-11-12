"Deserves to be called an all-rounder," says Ponting hailing Marnus Labuschagne's fielding against Bangladesh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Following Australia's eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, legendary Aussie batter Ricky Ponting lauded Marnus Labuschagne for his fielding and said that the players who excel in disciplines of batting and fielding deserve to be called as all-rounders.

Mitchell Marsh's scintillating 177-run knock helped Australia to clinch an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the 43rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Marnus's fielding, which saw him run out Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmadullah and take a catch of Towhid Hridoy, helped Australia prevent Bangladesh from posting a very massive score.

"He created those run-outs himself today. When bowlers bowl ball well, they want the support of their fielders. Marnus has always been a great fielder, always looking to make an impact and is alert and active. Within a matter of three to four overs, he himself took two wickets, that is how I see it. Guys who excel like he does, with their batting and fielding, they deserve to be called all-rounders," said Ponting in a video by ICC.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzhmRpLSpkv/

Ponting said that the win was a very comprehensive one for Australia but they are still not at their best with the ball.

"They struggled to make early inroads into the Bangladesh batting. Bangladesh's batting helped them get back in game, as all the batters got a start but none could go on to make a big score that could have served as a difference, like Mitchell Marsh's knock. You talk about the highest-ever run chase (by Australia in World Cup history), their previous highest run-chase was in the previous game. Two high run-chases and individual players getting confidence, this is what Australia would want," added Ponting.

The former skipper said that the Aussies structured their chase well and did not have to change gears while batting. The wicket not spinning played in Australia's favour, he added.

"They structured the run chase well. The wicket was very good. I do not think they had to go towards the second gear. Bangladesh went with four spinners and two seamers. That played in Australia's hands a little bit. The wicket did not spin," he said.

Ponting lauded Mitchell Marsh, the all-rounder who played a knock of 177* in 132 balls, with 17 fours and nine sixes.

"Mitchell Marsh had a game off and went back home and has looked at different times in the World Cup. It is great to see him do well. He said he lost his intent and momentum for a couple of games, but he has gained that back. He also had a great partnership with Steve Smith. Both these players are going into the semis full of confidence," said Ponting.

On spinner Adam Zampa, who is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 scalps in nine matches, the Aussie legend said that he is Australia's "key man".

"I think he is Australia's key man and the most crucial player. Today, 2/32 on a wicket that did not really turn was really great. When he does not take wickets, Australia do not win. He is someone Australia needs to deliver in semis if they want to go to finals," he said.

Coming to the match, knocks from Towhid Hridoy (74), Najmul Shanto (45) and openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das (36) proved to be instrumental in Bangladesh posting 306/8 in 50 overs.

Adam Zampa got two wickets while Sean Abbott also got two wickets. Marcus Stoinis took a wicket.

In the chase of 307, David Warner (53), Mitchell Marsh (177*) and Steve Smith (63*) helped Australia brush aside any challenges with eight wickets and over five overs in hand.

