New Delhi [India], August 26 : The South Delhi Superstarz Women's team etched their name in Delhi's cricketing history by clinching the coveted Delhi Premier League (DPL) Women's title, capping off a campaign built on consistency, grit, and focus.

The franchise, which is owned by former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, has been steadily working to promote grassroots sports and provide a platform for budding athletes to shine. This title triumph is a significant milestone not just for his team but also for the larger vision of nurturing and empowering talent at the grassroots level.

Celebrating the victory, Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to congratulate the champions with a heartfelt note that read,

"Delhi has new champions! South Delhi Superstarz Women's Team. Consistent, focused & deserving winners of the Delhi Premier League," as quoted from a release by Shikhar Dhawan's media team.

The Superstarz Women displayed dominance throughout the tournament, combining disciplined bowling with fearless batting performances.

With this victory, the South Delhi Superstarz Women have not only lifted the DPL trophy but also inspired the next generation of women cricketers in Delhi to pursue their dreams with confidence and passion.

Cricket fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium were treated to an absolute thriller as the South Delhi Superstarz who were the finalists in the last edition, emerged champions of the WDPL 2025, defeating Central Delhi Queens by just one run in a nail-biting final on Sunday night, as per a release from WDPL.

Chasing 122 for victory, the Queens were under pressure right from the start. They lost early wickets and were soon pegged back further when rain interrupted play.

Once the game resumed, their chase never gathered full momentum. Reduced to 74/5, the contest seemed slipping away before Monika (33 off 28) and Riya Shokeen, who eventually scored 28* off 28, revived hopes with a fighting 33-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

The pair looked threatening, but Monika's dismissal came at the wrong time, leaving Shokeen stranded with the lower order. The Queens battled hard but eventually closed their innings at 120/8 in 20 overs, agonisingly short by just one run.

Medhavi Bidhuri starred with the ball for the Superstarz as she picked up three wickets for 26 runs in 3 overs, while Himakshi Choudhary scalped two for 18 runs in 4 overs.

Earlier, opting to bat first, the Superstarz too found it tough against disciplined Queens' bowling. Openers Tanishqa Singh (14 off 13) and Shivi Sharma (29 off 36) got the team off to a steady start.

The innings gained momentum when Tanisha Singh (28 off 23) joined Shivi in a valuable 50-run stand. But once the set batters were dismissed, the middle order collapsed under pressure.

The Queens' spinners took control with Priya Mishra (2/19), Nidhi Mahto (2/24) and Saachi (2/7) delivering economical spells. Despite that, skipper Shweta Sehrawat (34 off 24) fought till the end, ensuring her side had a competitive total of 121/8 on the board.

