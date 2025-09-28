Devajit Saikia re-elected as BCCI Secretary: A landmark moment for Assam and North East India

New Delhi [India], September 28 : The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) congratulated Devajit Saikia on being elected unopposed as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as per a release from ACA.

This prestigious appointment stands as a moment of immense pride for Assam and the entire North Eastern region, reaffirming the growing representation of the region in the highest echelons of Indian cricket administration.

His unopposed election once again to this esteemed position is a reflection of the unwavering trust and confidence reposed in him by the member boards of the BCCI. A distinguished cricket administrator, Saikia has played a pivotal role in shaping the cricketing landscape of Assam. His return to this esteemed office at the national level reflects not only his individual excellence but also the rise of cricketing aspirations from this part of the country.

A delegation from the Assam Cricket Association, led by Secretary Tridib Konwar, Vice President Rajdeep Oja, and Joint Secretary Rajendra Singh, visited Devajit Saikia at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Sunday. The delegation formally felicitated him on behalf of ACA, conveying the collective pride of the association and the cricketing fraternity of Assam.

"This is a proud and historic moment for Assam and North East India," said Taranga Gogoi, President of the Assam Cricket Association. "Shri Devajit Saikia's election as BCCI Secretary it's a moment of great significance for our region. His journey reflects years of hard work, integrity, and dedication to the game. He has been a guiding force for Assam cricket, and we are confident that his presence at the national level once again will bring a positive and progressive outlook to Indian cricket. On behalf of the entire ACA and cricketing fraternity of Assam, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him."

ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar added, "We are honoured to see one of our own contributing once again at the national level. His accomplishments reflect the potential and calibre that exists in Assam's cricketing fraternity. We extend our wholehearted congratulations and unwavering support."

Saikia's administrative journey reflects a deep-rooted commitment to the sport. He served as Vice President of ACA from 2016 to 2019, and later as Secretary from 2019 to 2022. During his tenure, Assam cricket witnessed strategic progress especially at the grassroots level.

His efforts in building infrastructure, developing young talent, and promoting a more professional sporting environment have left a lasting legacy that continues to shape the future of the game in the state.

His return to the BCCI as Secretary marks a historic chapter in Assam's cricketing journey. As he steps into this pivotal role, the Assam Cricket Association, along with its Apex Council members and the broader cricketing community across the state and North East, extends its full support.

Together, we look forward to seeing Indian cricket advance under his leadership, with renewed focus and inclusivity.

