Devdutt Padikkal joins Mayank Agarwal as joint-third highest century-maker in VHT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 31 : Devdutt Padikkal continues his incredible form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), scoring his third century in the tournament and joining Mayank Agarwal with 12 hundreds to become the joint-third highest century-maker in the tournament's history.

He achieved this feat against Puducherry on Wednesday in the VHT fixture at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad.

Padikkal's impressive form has seen him score 406 runs in four matches at an average of 101.50, making him a strong contender for India's ODI squad against New Zealand starting from January 11.

In 32 appearances in VHT, Padikkal has slammed 2417 runs at a brilliant average of 92.96 and a strike rate of 94.97.

Coming to the clash between Karnataka and Puducherry on Wednesday, the former put up 363/4 on the board after electing to bat first, with Padikkal (113 in 116 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) hitting his 12th List-A century in his 36th appearance and skipper Agarwal (132 in 124 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes) and Karun Nair (62* in 34 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) scoring big.

For Puducherry, the fifties came from Neyan Shyam Kangayan (68 in 66 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Jayant Yadav (54 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), but they were skittled out for 296 in 50 overs, with Manvanth Kumar L (3/52) being Karnataka's best bowler.

