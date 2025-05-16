Devendra Fadnavis hails Sharad Pawar for his contribution in Indian cricket

New Delhi [India] May 16 : At the inauguration of four new spaces on Friday, at the Wankhede stadium by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed MCA and NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar for the development of cricket as President of BCCI and MCA.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said, "Mumbai Cricket Association has taken an excellent decision. We are celebrating those who made us proud. The work he (Sharad Pawar) has done for the development of cricket as the President of BCCI, as the President of MCA, certainly has made a huge contribution to the stage on which we get to see cricket today and therefore, giving his name to the stand here is a very right decision that the MCA has taken. I congratulate him for that."

Four new spaces were inaugurated at the Wankhede stadium: Grand Stand Level 3: Shri Sharad Pawar Stand, Grand Stand Level 4: Ajit Wadekar Stand, and Divecha Pavilion Level 3: Rohit Sharma Stand. In a heartfelt tribute to the Late Amol Kale, the ex-president of the sport's governing body in Mumbai, the match day office at the MCA Pavilion will now be known as the MCA Office Lounge in memory of Amol Kale.

Sharad Pawar served as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2008 and as President of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2010 to 2012. He was also president of the Mumbai Cricket Association from October 2013 to January 2017.

The 'Rohit Sharma Stand' at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, named after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, was also unveiled on Friday.

The legendary Indian batter was present at the iconic venue with the rest of his family and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik.

Speaking at the event, Rohit said, "What is happening today, I had never dreamt of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. No one thinks of this. For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game, I cannot express it in words. This is also special as I am still playing. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format."

Rohit is one of the greatest opening batters of all time. In 499 international matches, he has scored 19,700 runs at an average of 42.18, with 49 centuries, 108 fifties, and a best score of 264. He has three double hundreds in ODI, the most by a batter, and his score of 264 is the highest individual score in ODI history.

He has won two ICC Champions Trophy titles and T20 World Cup titles, one each as a captain. He has also captained India across all formats. The 38-year-old recently announced his retirement from Tests ahead of the five-match England tour, which will start India's ICC World Test Championship campaign 2025-27 from June 20 onwards.

