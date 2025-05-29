Devieka Palshikaar appointment as Lead Performance Coach of Ratnagiri Jets men's and women's teams

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India]May 29, : Ratnagiri Jets, the two-time champions of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), announced the appointment of Devieka Palshikaar as the Lead Performance Coach for both the men's and women's teams, ahead of the eagerly awaited Season 3. Ranjit Pande will continue in his role as Head Coach for both squads, according to a release from MPL.

Season 3 of the Maharashtra Premier League kicks off on June 4, 2025, with the men's team beginning their title defence against Eagle Nashik Titans. The inaugural edition of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL) follows from June 5 - 14, where Ratnagiri Jets will open their campaign against Raigad Royals.

A former India international, Devieka Palshikaar, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the franchise. Her coaching career includes impactful stints as Batting Coach of the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League and Head Coach of the Kerala Senior Women's Team, where she played a pivotal role in grooming some of India's emerging women cricketers.

In her new role, Devieka will work closely with Head Coach Ranjit Pande on strategic planning, performance development, and match preparation.

Her dual responsibility across both MPL and WMPL squads is aimed at ensuring a seamless integration of coaching philosophy and training excellence throughout the franchise. Notably, her prior association with Smriti Mandhana is expected to further strengthen player mentorship and foster greater team cohesion.

Devieka Palshikaar, commenting on her new role, said: "It's a privilege to join the Ratnagiri Jets franchise, which has already set high standards in Maharashtra cricket. I look forward to working closely with the players and the coaching staff to build a culture of excellence, discipline, and continuous improvement. My goal is to help shape a fearless, confident, and cohesive unit that plays with purpose. With Smriti leading the way and a passionate support team around us, we have the foundation to inspire and achieve something truly special. The dual role across both men's and women's teams is an exciting challengeone that I embrace wholeheartedly, as we work together to shape future champions of Indian cricket."

Praful Chandawarkar, CEO of Ratnagiri Jets, added: "At Ratnagiri Jets, our mission goes beyond winning titlesit's about building a sustainable ecosystem for cricketing talent to thrive. Devieka's appointment reflects our commitment to providing world-class coaching, especially as we set the stage for our women's team this season. Her leadership, deep understanding of the game, and dedication to developing players will be instrumental in our pursuit of cricketing excellence across both teams."

JetSynthesys, the driving force behind the Ratnagiri Jets, fuels both the men's and women's teams through its grassroots initiative - the 'Jets Club'. Dedicated to identifying and nurturing cricketing talent from underserved regions across Maharashtra, the initiative reflects the franchise's long-term vision for cricket development. With Devieka Palshikaar now leading the charge as Lead Performance Coach, the women's team is not only poised to make a strong impression in the inaugural WMPL season but also to become a beacon of inspiration for aspiring young cricketers across the region.

