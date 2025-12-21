Devon Conway makes history, becoming first NZ batter with double ton, century in same Test match

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], December 21 : Opener Devon Conway made history, becoming the first-ever New Zealand batter to score a double century and a century in a Test match.

The elegant opener achieved this record during his side's third and final Test against West Indies at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

In the first innings, Conway scored a brilliant 227 off 367 balls, with 31 boundaries, playing a crucial role in taking NZ to 575/8 declared. Now, during the second innings, he scored an attacking 139-ball 100, with eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of almost 72.

He is the 10th overall batter to achieve a double of double ton and century in a single Test match.

After a patchy past couple of years, Conway has delivered a stunning Test cricket season this year, with 697 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 87.12, a strike rate of 61.30, including three centuries and two fifties, with a best score of 227.

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and opted to bat first. Conway (227 in 367 balls, with 31 fours) and skipper Tom Latham (137 in 246 balls, with 15 fours and a six) stitched a record-breaking 323 run opening stand, the best-ever by a Kiwi opening pair. Later, some valuable contributions from Rachin Ravindra (72 in 106 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Kane Williamson (31 in 60 balls, with five fours), Glenn Phillips (29 in 49 balls, with four boundaries) and Ajaz Patel (30* in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took NZ to 575/8 declared.

Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Justin Greaves took two wickets each.

Later, Windies replied back strongly with a 111-run opening stand between John Campbell (45 in 67 balls, with seven fours) and Brandon King (63 in 104 balls, with 11 fours). Kavem Hodge smashed a marathon century, unbeaten at 123* in 275 balls, with 15 fours, while Alick Athanaze (45 in 57 balls, with eight fours) and Justin Greaves (43 in 69 balls, with six fours) scored valuable runs, taking WI to 420 all out, trailing by 155 runs.

At the time of writing, NZ is heading towards a 400-run lead, with Conway and skipper Latham both having scored a century in the second innings.

NZ leads this three-match Test series 1-0, with the first Test ending in a draw, while the second one was won by the Kiwis by nine wickets.

