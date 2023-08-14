Dewald Brevis gets first call-up for South Africa in home against Australia

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 14 : Youngster Dewald Brevis received a maiden call-up to the South African team as they announced squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series at home against Australia, starting August 30, as per ICC.

Promising youngster Dewald Brevis has been handed his maiden call-up to both the ODI and T20I squads, after his impressive performances on the domestic circuit and various T20 leagues. Brevis first made his name at the 2022 ICC Men's U19 World Cup, emerging as the top scorer in the tournament.

All-rounder Donovan Fereira and pacer Gerald Coetzee have also been handed call-ups in the T20I squad. In another boost, Keshav Maharaj will also make a comeback after a prolonged absence due to injury, being included in the T20I squad for the second and third matches. He is also a part of the ODI squad.

Key players Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Heinrich Klaasen have been rested for the T20I series. The ODI series will be vital for South Africa's preparations for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, beginning 5 October.

South Africa will announce their squad for the World Cup on 5 September.

On the selections, white-ball head coach Rob Walter said, "We are looking for opportunities to grow our base of players, and the T20I series against Australia is a perfect chance to give some of the rising cricketers in the country the chance to show us what they are capable of."

The three-match T20I series will be played between 30 August to 3 September, with all three matches being played in Durban. The five-match ODI series will be played between 7 to 17 September, with the matches in Bloemfontein, Potchefstroom, Centurion and Johannesburg.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams and Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor