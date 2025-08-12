Dewald Brevis Hits Maiden T20I Century off 41 Balls in Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I (VIDEO)

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Dewald Brevis etched his name in the record books with a 41-ball century against Australia in the second T20I at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Tuesday, August 12. At 22, he is the youngest South African batter to reach the milestone and the second-fastest in men’s T20Is for the Proteas.

The second-quickest T20I hundred from a South African player!



Dewald Brevis, take a bow 👏#AUSvSApic.twitter.com/JOpk3tptGT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 12, 2025

The right-hander smashed eight sixes and nine fours in his maiden international hundred. It was his first score of over 50 in T20Is, which he converted into a century. In nine T20I appearances, Brevis has now scored more than 220 runs at an average of over 30. His strike rate in the format is close to 190. He made his T20I debut in 2023 against Australia in Durban.

Only David Miller has scored a quicker T20I hundred for South Africa. He hit a 35-ball ton against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom in 2017. Brevis became the eighth South African man to score a T20I century and joined an elite list that includes Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and Miller.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl.

Both teams made two changes. For Australia, Alex Carey came in as cover for Josh Inglis. Seamer Sean Abbott replaced Nathan Ellis. South Africa dropped spinners George Linde and Senuran Muthusamy. They brought in 23-year-old leg-spinner Nqaba Peter and batsman Rassie van der Dussen.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (captain), Alex Carey (wkt), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wkt), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.