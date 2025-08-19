Dewald Brevis Smashes First-Ball Six on ODI Debut, Falls Next Delivery to Travis Head in Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI (VIDEO)

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa’s young batting star Dewald Brevis made an eye-catching start to his ODI career on Tuesday, but his debut was cut short by part-time spinner Travis Head in the first match against Australia. Brevis walked in to bat after Tristan Stubbs fell and wasted no time in showing his power. On his very first ball in international 50-over cricket, the 21-year-old launched Head straight down the ground for a massive six. The shot left commentators and fans stunned at the clean strike.

Dewald Brevis hit a six off the first ball... out the next!#AUSvSApic.twitter.com/Wmugvy3v49 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 19, 2025

However, the Proteas debutant could not carry on. On the very next delivery he tried to clear long-on but found Alex Carey on the boundary. He was dismissed for 6 off 2 balls.

Brevis had been South Africa’s standout performer in the T20I series against Australia, scoring 180 runs including a match-winning 125 not out in the second game. His ODI debut was highly anticipated but he fell to what looked like a well-planned trap from Head.

The big hit placed Brevis in a rare group. He became only the second South African to strike a six on the first ball of his ODI career. The first was Johann Louw, who did it against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom in 2008. Louw went on to hit another six and a four in his first three deliveries of that match.

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Earlier Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton gave South Africa a steady start. Captain Temba Bavuma then built a strong stand with Matthew Breetzke. At one stage the Proteas looked set to score more than 320. But regular strikes from Travis Head and Adam Zampa pulled them back. South Africa ended with 296. Head, who returned to the Australian side after missing the T20Is, proved the surprise package with the ball. He picked up four wickets for 57 runs, including Brevis, Rickelton and Stubbs. Australia will now chase 297 for victory in the first match of the three-game ODI series.