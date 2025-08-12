Dewald Brevis Smashes Unbeaten 125 to Power South Africa to 218/7 in 2nd T20I vs Australia (VIDEO)

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Dewald Brevis struck a blistering unbeaten 125 from 56 balls to guide South Africa to 218 for seven in the second T20I against Australia on Tuesday. The innings kept the Proteas alive in the three-match series after losing the opener. The 22-year-old brought up his maiden T20I century off just 41 balls. He reached the milestone by pulling a short delivery from Ben Dwarshuis to the fine leg boundary in the 15th over. Brevis removed his helmet and looked to the sky as he acknowledged the crowd.

Watch Video Here:

The second-quickest T20I hundred from a South African player!



Dewald Brevis, take a bow 👏#AUSvSApic.twitter.com/JOpk3tptGT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 12, 2025

He became the second-fastest South African to score a T20I hundred, behind David Miller’s 35-ball effort against Bangladesh in 2017. Brevis is also the youngest South African to reach the mark at 22 years and 105 days.

The right-hander hit eight fours and 12 sixes in his knock. Tristan Stubbs supported him with 31 from 22 balls. Captain Aiden Markram added 18 from 13. Ryan Rickelton made 14 from 10 and Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored 10 from 10.

Dwarshuis and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets each for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa claimed one each.

Australia had won the first T20I at the same venue by 17 runs. Tim David top-scored in that match with 83 from 52 balls while Cameron Green added 35 from 13. Hazlewood and Dwarshuis took three wickets each in the opener.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (captain), Alex Carey (wkt), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wkt), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.