Dhaka Test: Mehidy, Jaker fifties power Bangladesh to 81-run lead against South Africa on day 3

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 23 : Fifties from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali helped Bangladesh secure a lead of 81 runs by the end of Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

At stumps on Day 3, Bangladesh were 283/7, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (87*) and Nayeem Hasan (16*) unbeaten at the crease.

The day began with Bangladesh resuming their innings at 101/3, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy (38*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (31*) at the crease. However, both could only add four runs to the overnight total before Mahmudul Hasan Joy was dismissed for 40, having hit five boundaries.

At 106, Bangladesh suffered another setback when Mushfiqur Rahim was sent back for 39, his innings including three fours.

Soon after, at 112, Litton Das was dismissed, having contributed just seven runs.

Following the quick loss of three wickets, Bangladesh found themselves in trouble. Mehidy Hasan and Jaker Ali, the two new batters at the crease, began a crucial partnership. Together, they managed to stabilise the innings with a 138-run stand. Jaker Ali eventually fell for 58, his innings featuring seven boundaries.

After Jaker's departure, Nayeem Hasan joined Mehidy, and the duo built an unbeaten 33-run partnership before the close of play on Day 3.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada took four wickets in his 15 overs, while Keshav Maharaj claimed three wickets in his 37 overs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 106 & 283/7 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 87*, Jaker Ali 58, Kagiso Rabada 4/35) vs South Africa 308 all out (Kyle Verreynne 114, Wiaan Mulder 54, Taijul Islam 5/122).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor