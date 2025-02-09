Galle [Sri Lanka], February 9 : Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva expressed "disappointment" after losing a two-match Test series against Australia 2-0 at home on Sunday.

An excellent performance from Australian spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon complemented fine centuries from Steve Smith and Alex Carey as visitors defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the second Test at Galle on Sunday.

After 14 years, Australia has finally managed to secure a series win in Sri Lanka and for the first time since 2006, they have clean swept a series in Asia.

"Very disappointed. Losing the home series 2-0 is very disappointing. These conditions are very suitable for us. We haven't had opportunities to get into the game. Aussies proved why they are finalists. We haven't done well in the first innings, whether bowling or batting. 260 isn't enough. Losing four wickets in an hour isn't going to help. The consistency - they put the ball every time in the same place (talking about Aus spinners). Very hard to score as a batter," Dhananjaya de Silva said in the post-match presentation.

Recapping the second Galle Test, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

Half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (85 in 139 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Dinesh Chandimal (74 in 163 balls, with six fours and a six) took Sri Lanka to 257 in 97.4 overs. Sri Lanka lost their wickets regularly, but a 65-run seventh wicket stand between Kusal and Ramesh Mendis (28 in 94 balls, with two fours) stretched SL past the 200-run mark.

Mitchell Starc (3/27), Matthew Kuhnemann (3/63), and Nathan Lyon (3/96) were top wicket-takers for Australia.

In their first innings, Australia lost Travis Head (21), Marnus Labuschagne (4), and Usman Khawaja (36) early, leaving the team struggling at 91/3.

However, centuries from Alex Carey (156 in 188 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes) and Steve Smith (131 in 254 balls, with 10 fours and a six) pushed Australia beyond the 300-run mark as they put on 259 runs for the fourth wicket. A valuable knock of 31 by Beau Webster took the Aussies to 414 runs, giving them a lead of 157 runs.

Prabath Jayasuriya (5/151) took another five-wicket haul, while Nishan Peiris (3/94) and Ramesh (2/81) also delivered with the ball.

In their second innings, Sri Lanka lost wickets early once again, reduced to 81/4. Half-centuries from Angelo Mathews (76 in 149 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Kusal Mendis (50 in 54 balls, with five fours and a six) took the Lankan Lions to 231 runs, giving them a 74-run lead.

Kuhnemann (4/63) and Lyon (4/84) were top wicket-getters for Aussies yet again.

Australia was given 75 runs to win, which they chased down with Usman Khawaja (27*) and Marnus Labuschagne (26*) unbeaten after Travis Head (20) fell to Jayasuriya.

Carey earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock of 156 while Smith earned the 'Player of the Series' for his two centuries.

