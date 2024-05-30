Dhawal Kulkarni Named Mumbai Ranji Team's Bowling Mentor for 2024-25 Season

Dhawal Kulkarni, former pace spearhead of the Mumbai Ranji team, has been named as the bowling mentor for the upcoming 2024-25 season, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced Wednesday, PTI reported.

According to reports, the decision was taken following a meeting of the MCA's apex council. "We have appointed Dhawal Kulkarni as the bowling mentor for the upcoming season. Additionally, Mr. Amol Kale (president) proposed and the Apex Council unanimously approved to honour Mr. Sunil Gavaskar on his 75th birthday," said MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik as PTI quoted.

Read Also | Dhawal Kulkarni Receives Heartfelt Farewell Messages from Mumbai Teammates as He Retires From Professional Cricket (Watch Video)

Kulkarni, who retired from all forms of cricket after Mumbai's record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy win last season, represented India in 12 ODIs and two T20Is between 2014 and 2016. The 35-year-old right-arm pacer played 96 first-class matches, claiming 285 wickets, and excelled in List A and T20 formats with 223 and 154 wickets, respectively.

Additionally, the MCA's apex council unanimously decided to honor legendary batsman and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on his 75th birthday on July 10.