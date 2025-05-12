Dhawan, Raina to play in Intercontinental Legends Championship, Guptill, Dilshan headline global line up

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], May 12 : Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan will feature in the upcoming Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), which will be played from May 27 to June 5 here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is also slated to play in the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC). The tournament will also see players from across the world featuring in the mega event such as Dilshan, former New Zealand batter Martin Guptill and former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan.

Former Indian bowlers Praveen Kumar, Manpreet Gony will also feature in the tournament for the Indian Warriors. The upcoming Championship featuring six teams from six continents will be Live on the Sony Sports Network.

The other five teams are African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Euro Gladiators, American Strikers and Asian Avengers. The six iconic teams represent six global regions.

The Championship will begin from May 27 and will be played here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. The finals of the mega event is slated for June 5, 2025.

Speaking about the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), Director Gaurav Kamal said, "These cricketing greats have thrilled us for years, and now they're back to light up the field once again. The Intercontinental Legends Championship is a tribute to their legacy and a celebration of the sport that unites the world. With six continents represented, this is truly a global cricketing spectacle."

Echoing the enthusiasm, Director of ILC Manish Bhatt said, "We can't wait to see Shikhar Dhawan's elegant strokes paired with Suresh Raina's explosive hitting. Their combined charisma and skill will add a thrilling dimension to every match and inspire a new generation of cricket fans."

With six continents, six teams, and 18 games of action-packed cricket, the Intercontinental Legends Championship promises to redefine the boundaries of the sport.

The League is organised by MVP Quest Private Limited and is managed by 100 Sports. Be part of the history-making journey from May 27 as legends unite for the glory of the game in Greater Noida.

