Dhoni receives invitation for 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at Ram Temple

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 16 : World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni on Monday received an invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22 in Ayodhya.

The 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22.

Dhoni was given the invitation by Dhananjay Singh, co-province secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). State Organization General Secretary of BJP Karmaveer Singh was also present as Dhoni was formally invited.

https://twitter.com/bjp4jharkhand/status/1746873622541820345

Sachin Tendulkar has also been invited for the ceremony at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16.

