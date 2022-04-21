Dhoni's last ball boundary hands Mumbai their 7th loss of IPL 2022

MS Dhoni turned the clock as the veteran wicket-keeper slammed a last ball boundary to hand Mumbai Indians their 7th loss of IPL 2022. In the end, Dhoni remained unbeaten on 28 off 13 balls.Mumbai Indians posted 155 for 7 in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings. Tilak Varma top-scored for MI with 51 not out from 43 balls while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a 21-ball 32.

For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary took three wickets for 19 runs while Dwayne Bravo got two. 155 seemed under-par at the break, despite the two-paced nature of the surface but MI's new-look bowling punched well above their weight, right from the start with wickets at regular intervals. CSK never really had that momentum in the run chase. The only batters to get set, Uthappa and Rayudu, didn't find the proper tempo either, and after their wickets, it seemed like MI were squeezing their way to their first-ever win of the season. However, it was Dhoni who had the last laugh as CSK jump to four points. Meanwhile, Mumbai are almost knocked out of the competition.