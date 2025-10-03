Dhruv Jurel Honours His Father and Indian Army With Heartfelt Celebration During IND vs WI 1st Test in Ahmedabad (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel scored his first Test century during the opening match against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3, 2025. Jurel reached his hundred with a flick through the gap between mid-wicket and mid-on in 190 deliveries. The crowd erupted as he removed his helmet, raised his bat and acknowledged the applause. After a quick embrace with Ravindra Jadeja, Jurel performed a guard-of-honor style gesture as a tribute to the Indian Army. He had earlier celebrated his fifty with a salute to his father, Nem Chand, a retired Havildar who served in the 1999 Kargil War.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by PTI, Jurel said that the celebration when he reached fifty was for his dad and the one for his hundred was dedicated to the Indian army. The wicketkeeper said that he respects the soldiers who are on the battlefield. "The salute (celebration) after reaching my fifty was for my father, but for the hundred, it was something that I had in my mind for a very long time because I have been so close to the Indian Army, I've seen my father since my childhood," Jurel said.

"What we do on the ground and what they do on the battlefield is very difficult and you cannot compare that. I will always have my respect and whatever I will do in the future will be for them." "I will like to dedicate this to them (Indian Army) for what they do. I have seen them closely how it is like and I remain very fascinated in those things. I also used to keep asking my father. I will dedicate it to those who deserve," he said further.

The 24-year-old finished his innings at 125 off 210 balls. His knock combined patience and determination and included 15 fours and three sixes. Jurel’s century came alongside Jadeja, who remained unbeaten on 104. Together they added 206 runs for the fifth wicket, narrowly missing the Indian record of 214 runs set by VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar in 2002.

KL Rahul also reached his 11th Test century, scoring 100 off 197 balls. He steadied India’s innings after Shubman Gill fell for 50. The trio of Rahul, Jurel and Jadeja showed different styles of batting, helping India extend their lead.

By stumps, India was 448 for 5 in 128 overs, leading by 286 runs. The West Indies spinners failed to trouble India’s middle order.