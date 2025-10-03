Dhruv Jurel Scores His Maiden Test Century During IND vs WI 1st Test in Ahmedabad (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel scored his first Test century during the series opener against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3, 2025. The 24-year-old reached the landmark on Day 2 with a boundary off skipper Roston Chase. Jurel took 190 deliveries to bring up his hundred.

He came into bat at No. 5 in the morning session after the dismissal of captain Shubman Gill. Jurel was cautious at the start and hit his first boundary after 38 balls. He later settled in and built a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket after India lost KL Rahul soon after Lunch.

Jurel showed solid defence against the spinners who targeted the rough outside leg stump. Once set he struck two sixes against Chase over mid-wicket.

He continued his steady approach against the second new ball and moved towards his maiden Test hundred. Jurel remained composed throughout his innings and provided stability to the Indian batting line-up.