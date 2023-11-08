Diana Puketapu-Lyndon first woman to become chair of New Zealand Cricket

Christchurch (NZ), Nov 8 Diana Puketapu-Lyndon will replace Martin Snedden as chair of New Zealand Cricket, the first woman in the history of the organisation to fill the role, country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

The change follows a decision from Snedden, who still has a year to run as a director on the Board, to stand down as the chair to allow deputy chair Puketapu-Lyndon a smooth transition into her new position.

Snedden, a former CEO of NZC who has served three terms as a director on its Board, said stepping down to accommodate a new chair was “simply the right thing to do”.

“I’ve taken the decision to step down from the role of Board chair, as well as NZC’s representative on the ICC Board. Both these decisions have been taken in the name of ensuring good, sound governance succession planning, as well as taking advantage of what is an excellent opportunity for a leadership refresh," he said.

Snedden said NZC Board member Roger Twose would take over as NZC’s representative to the ICC from the end of this month.

“My final term as an NZC director will expire at the 2024 AGM. This will allow time for a considered hand-over and will enable me to continue lending my support, when and if required, to Diana and Roger over the next 12 months”.

Puketapu-Lyndon was first appointed to the NZC Board in 2017 and is now the second longest-serving director. She is Chair of the New Zealand Olympic Committee, a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors, and a Fellow Chartered Accountant

She brings a wealth of commercial and sporting administrative experience to the position, including two stints as chief financial officer in America’s Cup sailing campaigns, and one as a Director of the World Masters Games.

Other changes to the Board include the election of former Olympian Alison Shanks and former Central Districts chair Mike Devonshire as directors (bios below), with Rebecca Rolls opting to retire by rotation, and Puketapu-Lyndon and Anna Campbell re-elected by rotation.

Also at the AGM, former White Ferns Maia Lewis and Amy Satterthwaite, and former BlackCaps batter Ross Taylor were elected life members of NZC.

Former White Ferns Kirsty Bond and Katrina Kennan, former BlackCaps Mark Greatbatch and Chris Harris, and former coach Mike Hesson, were appointed honorary members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor