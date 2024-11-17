Did India miss the trick by not including Sai Sudarshan in BGT main squad?

New Delhi [India], November 17 : The conundrum of shaping of perfect batting line-up for the first Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia continues for India as due to Rohit Sharma's uncertain status for the match following the birth of his second child, Shubman Gill's thumb injury during match simulation at the WACA Ground have shaken up the playing eleven plans.

With names like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel, and Devdutt Padikkal floating around in media to play the opening Test, one name has gone slightly under the radar, i.e, the left-handed batter Sai Sudarshan, who has represented India in white-ball cricket in three ODIs and a T20I so far.

Here are some major accomplishments in his short career so far which make Sudarshan a reliable Test prospect for India overseas, if the opportunity arises:

-A fine start to an international career

In December last year, Sudarshan made a fine start to his international career, scoring two back-to-back ODI half-centuries against South Africa in Johannesburg and Gqeberha, with a highest score of 62. In three ODIs, he has scored 127 runs at an average of 63.50, striking at 89.43.

Sudarshan has some international experience to his name and starting his career on a solid note in overseas conditions adds more weight to the idea of him playing in Australia.

-Centuries in overseas conditions

Sudarshan has delivered some notable knocks during his two-year long first-class career so far. Besides ODI half-centuries in South Africa, he also has centuries in Australia and England in the longest format of the game.

During the recent Australia A and India A series in Australia, Sudarshan scored a century, scoring 103 in 200 balls, with nine fours at Mackay, though in a losing cause. Also, he has a century in County Cricket, scoring it against Nottinghamshire this year, playing an innings of 105 runs with 10 fours and a six.

-Big impact in important matches

Though Sudarshan's international career has not reached the pressure levels of a World Cup final match, the left-hander has performed in big matches whenever possible, be it in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) or for India A.

Be it his century against Pakistan in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Team's Asia Cup, his knock of 96 in 47 balls, though in a losing cause against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Gujarat Titans' IPL 2023 final clash at Ahmedabad, or his century for Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) playoff clash, this opener knows how to light up big stages with his batting.

Sudarshan has a fine first-class record, having made 1,948 runs in 28 matches at an average of 41.44, with seven centuries and five fifties in 47 innings and best score of 213.

