Did Mohammed Siraj Really Bowl the Fastest Delivery in Cricket History at 181 km/h During IND vs AUS 2nd Test?

A strange incident involving India’s Mohammed Siraj took place during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide Oval on Friday. The speed gun displayed a shocking 181.6 km/h delivery from Siraj.

If true, it would have set a record as the fastest delivery in cricket history. However, it was later revealed to be a technical glitch by the official broadcaster. The previous record is held by Shoaib Akhtar of Pakistan, who bowled a 161.3 km/h delivery.

During the 25th over, Siraj delivered a short ball to Marnus Labuschagne down the leg side. Labuschagne let the ball go, and as Siraj was returning to his position, the speed gun falsely showed a 181.6 kmph delivery.

Siraj’s performance on Day 1 of the Adelaide Test saw no breakthroughs. He bowled 10 overs without taking any wickets while bowling under lights with the pink ball. Siraj initially showed promise and troubled Australian openers with his bowling lines, lengths, and aggression. However, he ended up with three maiden overs and conceded 29 runs at an economy rate of 2.90.