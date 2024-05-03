"Did not cross my mind we could get wicket, was thinking...": SRH skipper Cummins after win over RR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 3 : Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins gave his take on their "amazing game" against Rajasthan Royals and admitted that on the final ball, the thought of taking a wicket didn't strike him, super over was the primary thought in his mind.

The Orange Army and cricket lovers witnessed a nerve-racking match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, as the Cummins-led side stood victorious with a one-run win.

After the high-scoring fest, it all came down to the Royals needing two runs on the final ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar held on to his nerves and produced a low full toss, to trap him in front of the stumps.

While talking about his thought process before the final ball, Cummins revealed that a wicket on the final ball didn't cross his mind.

"Amazing game. Didn't think we had that one until literally the last ball. (What was going through his head in the last over) It is T20 cricket, you get used to the batters getting over the line. When you get to the last over, you do feel anything can happen. Bhuvneshwar nailed six yorkers. On the last ball, it did not really cross my mind that we could get a wicket, was thinking Super Over," Cummins said after the game.

The 134-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag almost took the game away from SRH.

Cummins introduced Natarajan, who laid the foundation for SRH's comeback by breaking the partnership. He cleaned up Jaiswal with a yorker for 67(40).

"Natarajan is an awesome yorker bowler. They batted really well and, fortunately, got a few wickets. (On the dropped chances) They are quality players, cannot give them chances," Cummins added.

After Abhishek Sharma failed to make an impact, Travis Head (58) and Nitish Reddy (76*) opened their arms to take SRH's score past the 200-run mark.

The carnage that Nitish spread during his time on the crease compensated for SRH's slow start in the powerplay.

"He (Nitish) is fantastic. He summed up the conditions really well - took the first ten balls to get himself in and then basically hit it wherever he wanted. He is amazing, is great in the field, and gives a couple of handy overs as well," Cummins concluded.

Coming to the match, Head, Reddy, and Heinrich Klaasen's cameo powered SRH to 201/3. In reply, RR stood in pole position to walk away with two points, but SRH held their nerves to turn the tides and clinch a 1-run win.

With two points in their kitty, SRH leapfrogged Chennai Super Kings and moved to the fourth spot with 12 points in 10 matches.

