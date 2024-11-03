"Did Pant get bat on that or not?": AB de Villiers questions Rishabh Pant's dismissal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : In the aftermath of Rishabh Pant's contentious dismissal during India's fourth-innings chase in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand, former South African captain AB de Villiers took to social media to voice his concerns. De Villiers highlighted the controversy surrounding the decision, emphasizing the ambiguity that often accompanies such calls.

De Villiers tweeted on his X handle, reflecting on the complexities of using technology to adjudicate such incidents.

"Controversy! Little grey area once again. Did Pant get bat on that or not? The problem is when the ball passes the bat at exactly the same time a batter hits his pad, snicko will pick up the noise. But how sure are we he hit it? I've always worried about this and here it happens at a huge moment in a big Test match. Where's hotspot?!" he tweeted on his X handle, reflecting on the complexities of using technology to adjudicate such incidents.

His comments underscored a growing frustration within the cricket community regarding the reliability of technology in critical moments.

The dismissal, which left India in a precarious position at 106 for 6 while chasing a modest target of 147 runs, ultimately contributed to their 25-run defeat. Pant's impressive knock of 64 runs had kept India's hopes alive, making the decision all the more impactful.

Coming to the match, chasing a target of 147 runs, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja (5/55) and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (3/62). A fighting half-century from Will Young (51 in 100 balls, with two fours and a six) was NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146 run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (60 in 59 balls, with eight four and two sixes) helped India recover. Gill played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar (38* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel (5/103) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young (71 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (82 in 129 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped Kiwis get to a respectable score.

