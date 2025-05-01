Did Rohit Sharma Take A Dig At Virat Kohli? Says, ‘Runs Don’t Win Trophies’

Rohit Sharma, the most successful captain in IPL history, recently opened up about his philosophy on cricket and personal performance. Despite clinching the IPL trophy five times with Mumbai Indians, the veteran batsman has never won the Orange Cap. Yet, Rohit remains unbothered. In a candid interview on his 38th birthday with sports journalist Vimal Kumar, he said that individual records hold little meaning if they don't contribute to team victories. “Even if I score just 400 runs, I’m satisfied as long as my team lifts the trophy,” said Rohit, emphasizing team success over personal glory.

The Hitman’s remarks gained attention as he addressed the obsession with piling up runs in a single IPL season. When asked about players scoring 600 or more runs, Rohit responded, “I want to play impactful innings. I never enter a season aiming for 600, 700, or 800 runs. If those runs don’t help win matches or the trophy, what’s the point?” The comment stirred buzz among fans, especially Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters, as it seemed like a veiled comment on Virat Kohli’s consistent run-scoring but trophyless IPL journey, though Rohit clarified he meant no personal dig.

Speaking about his own approach to T20 cricket, Rohit explained that he prefers playing aggressively right from the start. “I always take chances in the first six overs. Yes, I take risks, but I ensure I don’t repeat my mistakes. I stick to my game plan and adjust my play accordingly,” he said. This mindset, he explained, is not about being reckless but about seizing momentum early. For Rohit, the key lies in shaping the game’s direction rather than simply accumulating runs for statistics. “My style is to make it count when it matters most,” he added.

Backing up his strong opinions with real-life examples, Rohit recalled the 2019 ODI World Cup, where he was the tournament’s highest run-scorer but India failed to reach the final. “That experience made me reflect on the value of my runs. Since then, I’ve started thinking about how my runs benefit the team rather than how many I score,” he shared. For Rohit Sharma, it's clear that cricket isn’t just about milestones — it's about match-winning moments. His words now reignite an age-old debate in cricket: What matters more — consistency or clutch performance? One thing is certain — Rohit knows what he plays for.