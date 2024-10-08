"Didn't feel like checking the wicket': India's Arshdeep ahead of 1st T20I against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Ahead of the first T20I match against Bangladesh, India pacer Arshdeep Singh on Tuesday said that he didn't feel like checking the pitch at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The hosts will eye to seal the series with a second consecutive victory in the three-game series on Wednesday, a game that promises to be a high-scoring affair.

Suryakumar's side has already taken a 1-0 lead in the series after clinching a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I match in Gwalior.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Arshdeep said that Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir will check the wicket and share the plan for the game.

"We [Punjab Kings] did not play here this IPL, but after seeing the scores, I did not feel like checking the wicket (laughs). But yeah, we will come tomorrow and see what could be a good plan here. And of course, the captain and the coach will check the wicket and share their plan."

Summarizing the first match of the series, India won the toss and decided to field against Bangladesh in the first T20I match.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (27 runs from 25 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35* runs from 32 balls, 3 fours) were the visitors' top batters. After a sloppy display with the bat in the first inning, Bangladesh was propelled to 127.

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy bagged three wickets in their respective spells to lead the Indian bowling attack.

During the run chase, Hardik Pandya (39* runs from 16 balls, 5 fours and 2 sixes) displayed a stunning performance to reach the given target and clinch a seven-wicket win in the first T20I. Sanju Samson (29 runs from 19 balls, 6 fours) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29 runs from 14 balls, 2 fours and 3 sixes) were the other top batters for the hosts.

Bangladesh failed to rise with the ball in the second inning and could only pick up two wickets. Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the only wicket-takers for the visitors.

Arshdeep Singh was named the 'Player of the Match' after his magnificent performance with the ball.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana.

