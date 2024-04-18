"Didn't play good cricket": David Miller after Delhi Capitals demolish Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 18 : After a 6-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Titans batter David Miller said he doesn't see "areas of major concern", however, his side didn't play good cricket in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match.

An all-round DC beat GT by six wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The Capitals lost a few early wickets but chased down the 90-run target set by GT after some fantastic bowling spells from Mukesh Kumar (3/14), Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) humbed the 2022 champions at their home.

GT's Miller said that his team lacked momentum throughout the encounter as they were bowled out for 89 runs, their lowest IPL total.

"We were definitely below par tonight. You can make all the excuses in the world, but at the end of the day, we didn't play good enough cricket. You are not going to win too many games when you are three or four wickets down in the powerplay. A score of 120-plus would have been at least something presentable for the bowlers to bowl at. But below 100 was just not enough. So, yeah, it's one of those things and we just couldn't get any momentum. Rashid [Khan, who scored 31 off 24] came in and played with good intent, and kind of proved maybe playing with a lot of intent was the way forward," Miller said in a post-match press conference.

Miller felt the pitch was "a little sticky," but not where a side would get bowled out so easily.

"There was a couple of wickets that were really unlucky, just strange dismissals. He [Gill] played a bit early and got caught at cover. Another day he is hitting that for four. So the wicket was a bit sticky but certainly not a 90-all-out," he said.

With their recent defeat at the hands of DC, Gujarat are now seventh on the points table, however, Miller was hopeful of a turnaround.

"We got absolutely pumped but the thing is, if we had won tonight, we would have been four [wins] from seven [games]. It just was one of those games where I don't feel anything went our way. As I said a couple of games ago, I don't feel there are any areas of major concern. There have been one or two games where we haven't played to our potential but if everyone just plays the way they can, I think everything is pretty sweet. I think it's just looking at ourselves in the mirror, making sure that we're ready for the next game," Miller said.

Coming to the match, DC elected to field first after winning the toss. Rashid Khan (31 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) top-scored for Gujarat and only three batters could touch the double figures as Mukesh Kumar (3/14), Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) delivered fiery spells to end GT's innings for 89 in 17.3 overs

.In the run-chase, Jake Fraser Mcgurk (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) started well. Then DC lost some wickets. However, skipper Rishabh Pant (16*) and Sumit Kumar (9*) made sure that DC ended on a winning note in 8.5 overs with six wickets to spare.

To turn around their campaign, GT are now looking for a win in their next match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor