"Difference between star player, regular player is experience": Mohammed Rizwan

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan said that the point of difference between a star player and a regular player is experience, which helps a team handle pressure better and the side that handles pressure situations better, will come out victorious in their much-anticipated encounter with India in Asia Cup 2023.

The Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start from August 30 with the match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy set to serve as the Men in Blue's campaign opener.

"Our team is good, so is theirs. We both have our strengths and weaknesses as a side. It is a pressure match, that is watched by the entire world," said Rizwan to Star Sports.

"The way to differentiate between a star and a regular player is experience. Both players are playing cricket, but this experience gives the team a benefit as they can handle pressure better. Obviously, the team which handles the pressure better, will get a favourable result," added Rizwan.

As the Asia Cup comes close, all eyes will be on this rivalry, which is often cited as the biggest rivalry ever in world cricket.

Overall in 132 ODIs between these two sides, India has won 55 while Pakistan has won 73. Four matches have ended in no result. India's win percentage against Pakistan in the 50-over format is 41.66.

In Asia Cup history, both teams have played 16 matches against each other. Here, India has won nine, Pakistan has won six while one has ended in no result.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B. The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games.

The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super Fours, beginning September 6.

The final will be played by the top two teams at the end of the Super Fours on September 17 in Colombo.

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor