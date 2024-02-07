"Different satisfaction": Saharan on winning close game against South Africa in U19 WC

Benoni [South Africa], February 7 : After securing a two-wicket win against South Africa in the U19 World Cup in Benoni, India skipper Uday Saharan said that there was a "different satisfaction" after winning a close game.

Saharan said that he and batter Sachin Dhas were talking about taking the game "deep as possible". He added that it was a "great feeling" to win against the Proteas in the semi-final match.

"Both of us were just talking about taking the game as deep as possible. If we were standing at the crease then we will leave after finishing the game and all we were talking about was that we have to play until the end. It feels great. I haven't felt this way in a long time. There's a different satisfaction in winning such a closely contested game. It's a great feeling," Saharan said, as quoted by ICC.

The India U19 skipper heaped praise on Sachin and said that the 19-year-old has a "positive intent".

"It feels great playing with Sachin. He has a lot of positive intent and it helps me a lot. He keeps searching for the boundaries and also keeps rotating the strike," he added.

India put the South Africa U19 team to bat first. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (76 in 102 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Richard Seletswane (64 in 100 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) hit crucial half-centuries. South Africa made 244/7 in 50 overs.

Raj Limbani (3/60) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Musheer Khan (2/43), Saumy Pandey (1/38) and Naman Tiwari (1/52) also were among the wickets for India.

Chasing 245 runs, India were reduced to 32/4. But Sachin Dhas (96 in 95 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and skipper Uday Saharan (81 in 124 balls, with six fours) helped India back in the game with a brilliant 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Though India lost three wickets towards the end, Limbani (13*) kept his nerves and won India the game, securing them another final.

Kwena Maphanka (3/32) and Tristan Luus (3/37) were the pick of the bowlers for Proteas. Skipper Uday Saharan was given the 'Player of the Match' for his calm and composed innings (81).

India will now take on the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan in the title clash on February 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor