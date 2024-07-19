Dignitaries support IDCA's One-Day National Zonal Cricket Championship

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 : The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is organising the five-day One-Day National Zonal Cricket Championship for the Deaf in Srinagar from July 17-21.

In its inaugural edition, eight specially-abled men's teams from different parts of the country are competing to clinch the coveted Champions Trophy.

Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, commented, "We are grateful to the Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group, KFC India, Hero MotoCorp, HK Cement Industries Pvt. Ltd., S.E.M. College, and Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association for their wholehearted support of our movement of support our forthcoming tournaments in the state of Jammu & Kashmir."

Suhail Ahmad Mir, President J & K Physiotherapists Association & International Sports Physiotherapist, said, "Being invited as chief guest for the National Zonal Matches organized by IDCA in JKCA was truly an honour. Real love and passion for your sport carry you through both good and bad times. BCCI's Honorable Secretary should fully support IDCA in organizing such tournaments to encourage specially-abled cricket players in our country, enhancing their performance in national competitions. On behalf of the J & Kashmir Physiotherapists Association, I welcome all zonal teams to Kashmir."

Majid Dar, In-charge, Cricketing Development Activities, JKCA Srinagar, said, "On behalf of JKCA, I warmly welcome participants from across India. We deeply value events like these, as JKCA remains steadfast in our commitment to support and promote cricket, especially when led by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association for specially-abled individuals. Wishing all players the best of luck, may they exhibit the game with utmost discipline and integrity."

The five-day tournament kicked off with a special opening ceremony organised on Tuesday at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Sonwar, Srinagar. The two best teams will face each other in the final match scheduled for July 21.

