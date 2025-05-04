New Delhi [India], May 4 : Ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) recently organised a special meet-and-greet with their official fan community, "DC Toli", at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

The event turned into a lively celebration as fans welcomed the players with "dhol" beats, loud chants, and energetic dance performances.

Captain Axar Patel, Head Coach Hemang Badani, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, team mentor Kevin Pietersen, opener Faf du Plessis, batter Ashutosh Sharma, and pacer Mohit Sharma were present at the event and interacted with the DC supporters.

Fans gave heartfelt letters and gifts to the players. Thanking the fans for their support, skipper Axar said, "Even the last time I had said that whenever we come to the stadium, you guys hand us letters like this. Your support has always been consistentit's not something that changes with our performances. There are fans everywhere, but the DC Toli is something else! And these chants, I've been hearing them for the last seven years now."

Delhi Capitals, currently placed fourth on the points table, will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next away match as they aim to return to winning ways.

