Dilshan Madushanka included as Thusara's replacement for Sri Lanka's T20Is against India

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 25 : Pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been included as a replacement for an injured Nuwan Thusara for the home white-ball series against India starting from July 27.

Thusara has been ruled out of their upcoming home series against India due to a broken finger, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Thushara broke a finger in his left hand at training before the start of the white-ball series against India.

Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda confirmed Thushara's injury to ESPNcricinfo and said that he sustained the injury on the non-bowling hand.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the replacement on X. "Nuwan Thushara will not take part in the T20I series, as the player suffered an injury to his left thumb while fielding during practices last night. A medical report obtained shows a fracture on the player's left thumb. Dilshan Madushanka comes into the squad as a replacement for Nuwan Thushara. #SLvIND"

This is the second blow to Sri Lanka's pace attack ahead of the white-ball series against India.

Dushmantha Chameera was also ruled out of their upcoming home series against India after suffering from bronchitis and respiratory infection. Pacer Asitha Fernando will be replacing an injured Chameera in the Sri Lanka squad for the series.

Sri Lanka have announced their T20I squad for their upcoming series against the Men in Blue.

India's tour of Sri Lanka will kick- off with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series.

The Pallekele International Stadium will be hosting the T20I leg of the series while the R Premadasa is getting to host the 50-over matches.

The three ODIs will be held on August 2, August 4, and August 7.

Both teams will be taking to the field with new head coaches. While legendary all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya has been named as the interim head coach for Lankan Lions, this will also be the first assignment for former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, succeeding the T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid.

India's last tour of Sri Lanka for a bilateral white-ball series came back in July 2021, with Dravid coaching the Shikhar Dhawan-led side. India won the ODI series 2-1, while Sri Lanka secured the T20I series by the same margin.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka (replacement to be announced), Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando.

