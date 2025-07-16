Dinesh Karthik Breaks Silence on Jitesh Sharma’s Viral Video from Lord’s (VIDEO)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach Dinesh Karthik has clarified the recent incident involving franchise wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma, who was reportedly denied entry into the Lord’s media centre during the third Test between India and England. Karthik, who is currently in England for commentary duties, said Sharma was visiting the commentary box at his invitation. He denied claims that Sharma was stopped from entering the stadium itself.

“These are some issues with social media that a lot face. I invited Jitesh to the comm box. He had come and I came and met him down and took him to the comm box and he met everyone there. By the way this is below the media center, not the entrance to the ground,” Karthik posted on X.

The clarification came after a video surfaced online suggesting that Sharma, who captained RCB in two matches during IPL 2025 in the absence of Rajat Patidar, was denied access to the ground as security personnel failed to recognise him. The video sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with RCB fans expressing outrage and others reacting with amusement.

Jitesh Sharma last featured in the Indian Premier League 2025 season, where he played a key role in RCB’s title-winning campaign. In 15 matches, he scored 261 runs with a strike rate above 175. His unbeaten 40 off 19 balls guided RCB to a historic win over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. He also played a match-winning knock of 85 not out from 33 balls against Lucknow Super Giants and contributed with a quick 24 runs off 10 balls in the final.

Meanwhile, in the third Test, England defeated India by 22 runs to take a 2–1 lead in the five-match series. India were bowled out for 170 while chasing a target of 193. The fourth Test begins on July 23 in Manchester.