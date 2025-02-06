"Disappointed not to win the game": England captain Buttler following defeat to India in 1st ODI

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : Following England's defeat against India in the first ODI match of the series, skipper Jos Buttler said that they failed to play as per their expectations in the game.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's mouthwatering fifties helped India to clinch a four-wicket triumph over England in the first ODI match of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler said that England got off to a fantastic start in the powerplay but losing four wickets in a short period of time was frustrating.

He also hailed Gill and Iyer's partnership and said that they put up a good show.

"Disappointed not to win the game. Thought we got off to a fantastic start in the powerplay. Openers got off to a great start but to lose four wickets was frustrating. Extra 40-50 runs would have been crucial. [Losing wickets in clusters] That is not how we want to play. We want to put the opposition under pressure and keep the momentum. [A bit of predictability with fast bowling?] Guys started well, they were 20 for 2. At that point the game's in the balance, if we could have found a way to take a wicket there, but Gill and Iyer put on a good partnership. We want to play better really for longer, we have shown in stages that we are doing the right thing. When we have the momentum, we want to try and extend that longer," Buttler was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Recapping the match, England won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Phil Salt (43 in 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Ben Duckett (32 in 29 balls, with six fours) gave England a fine start with an explosive 75-run opening stand.

After England stumbled to 111/4, with experienced Joe Root (19 in 31 balls, with a four) in the pavillion, skipper Jos Buttler (52 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Jacob Bethell had a 59-run stand. After Buttler was dismissed, Bethell reached his half-century, scoring 51 in 64 balls, with three fours and a six. A cameo from Jofra Archer (21* in 18 balls, with three fours and a six) took England to 248 in 47.4 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) and Harshit Rana (3/53) were top wicket takers for India. Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav got a wicket each.

During the run chase, Shubman Gill (87 runs from 96 balls, 14 fours), Shreyas Iyer (59 runs from 36 balls, 9 fours and 2 sixes) and Axar Patel (52 runs from 47 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) played a stupendous knock and guided the Men in Blue to clinch a four-wicket win over England.

Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid led the England bowling attack as they picked two wickets each in their respective spells.

The Men in Blue will lock horns against England in the second match of the ODI series on Sunday in Cuttuck.

