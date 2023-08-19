"Disappointed that we didn't get a win": Ireland's Barry McCarthy after defeat against India in 1st T20I

Dublin [Ireland], August 19 : Ireland bowler Barry McCarthy, who played an outstanding knock of unbeaten 51, said that he is happy with his contribution to the team, but disappointed after his team suffered a narrow loss against India in the first T20I.

India restricted Ireland to 139/7. At one point, it was looking gloomy for the hosts but brilliant knocks from Curtis Campher (39) and McCarthy (51*) propelled them to a competitive score.

"It is always good to contribute to the team, disappointed that we didn't get a win," Barry McCarthy said in a post-match presentation.

Ireland were battling at 59/9 until McCarthy teamed up with Curtis Campher to save the day. He and Campher combined for 57 runs in 44 balls.

Talking about his partnership with Campher, McCarthy said, "We knew we had to get a good score on the board. We were enforcing ourselves and playing strong shots. In the second innings, there was a little bit in the wicket. It's important to take the game to the opposition. It's always nice to contribute to the team."

Jasprit Bumrah-led India beat Ireland by two runs by the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-curtailed match in the opener of the three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ace India pacer Bumrah shone in his comeback outing against Ireland in Malahide after suffering a back ailment. Bumrah last played for India almost a year ago in a bilateral T20I series against Australia at home. A back ailment would keep him out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022, necessitating surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period.

In reply, India had a solid start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad looking assured. But Ireland fought back, as Craig Young dismissed Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in back-to-back deliveries.

With India's score at 47/2, two runs ahead of the DLS par score, the rain began to fall at the 6.5 over mark. India beat Ireland by two runs by the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-curtailed match and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

