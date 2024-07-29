"Disappointed with way we batted at death overs": Charith Asalanka following IND vs SL 2nd T20I

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], July 29 : After the defeat in the second T20I against India, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka opened up on the reason behind the loss saying that the team was unable to score runs in the death overs.

India's all-round performance in the 2nd T20I helped the visitors to take a 2-0 lead against Sri Lanka in the three-match series on Sunday. Men in Blue won the match by seven wickets, which was played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

'I am really disappointed with the way we batted at the death and about our middle order and lower middle order including me. We must really improve in our batting. On this pitch, when the ball gets older, it gets really hard to bat. As professional cricketers, we have to do well. We were behind by 15-18 runs. Unfortunately, weather also played something, we can't control that. It's easy when it comes to an 8-over game with a wet outfield," Asalanka said in the post-match presentation.

Recapping the second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 161/9 in their 20 overs with the knocks from Kushal Perara (53 runs off 34 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes), Pathum Nissanka (32 runs from 24 balls, 5 fours), and Kamindu Mendis (26 runs in 23 ballls, 4 fours).

For India, the highest wicket-taker was leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi who snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 26 runs. Two wickets each were bagged by Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya in their respective spells.

Due to rain, the match was shortened to 8 overs and the target for Men in Blue was 78 runs which they chased down in 6.3 overs. The highest scorer for the side was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 30 runs off 15 balls which was laced with three fours and two sixes.

For Islanders, one wicket each was taken by Theekshana, Pathirana, and Hasaranfga in their respective spells

Ravi Bishnoi was awarded Player of the Match for his brilliant performance.

