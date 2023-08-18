Disappointing that Marlon Samuels has been found guilty, but I’m not surprised: Trent Copeland

New Delhi, Aug 18 Former Australia fast-bowler Trent Copeland said that it was disappointing to see former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels being found guilty of corruption charges against him while adding that at the same time, something like this happening is just not surprising.

On August 16, Samuels was found guilty of four offences under the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code following a hearing by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal. The charges are related to the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, where Samuels was a member of the Karnataka Tuskers squad but did not play a single game.

The charges relate to failing to disclose the receipt of payment or gift, as well as failing to disclose to the designated anti-corruption official, as well as failing to cooperate with an investigation and causing a delay by concealing information that may have been relevant.

“What I do know is how common this stuff is. This is everywhere. We’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars. Think about the WBBL in Australia or the women’s domestic league. There are hundreds of millions of dollars bet every year, particularly in India, on these matches.”

“When we’re talking about corruption in cricket, we are talking about some of the highest levels of corruption in world sport. They approach the most vulnerable players, Marlon Samuels… he’s on the junket tour, not playing, he is the perfect candidate for something like that.”

“The failing to disclose, people might say how innocuous… but the reason these penalties are harsh… is so there is zero faith lost in the integrity of the sport. Disappointing that Marlon Samuels has been found guilty, but I’m not surprised, put it like that,” said Copeland on SEN Radio.

Samuels announced his retirement in November 2020, after playing 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is for the West Indies. His most notable moment came as the top-scorer in the Men’s T20 World Cup finals of 2012 and 2016, playing a huge role in West Indies winning the titles.

Copeland revealed he too was offered many times to disclose information for betting purposes. “I’ve been approached hundreds of times via DM. ‘Tell us the team’, ‘what’s the pitch like’, things like that, particularly when I was in international cricket.”

“But even in recent times. Even now when I’m a commentator at venues, people are after inside information that’s not yet public. Long may this (Samuels') sort of ban continue. If this stuff is still going on, it needs to be stamped out, so more of it.”

