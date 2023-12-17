"Disappointing to lose after scoring 220," says Rovman Powell

St George's [Grenada], December 17 : West Indies skipper Rovman Powell said that it was disappointing for them to lose the game after scoring 220 runs in the first inning.

England registered a seven-wicket win against West Indies in the third T20I match of the five-game series at National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Powell praised his side's batting lineup and said that it was "commendable" how they finished in the first inning. He also accepted that their bowling attack was "patchy" in the third T20I match.

While concluding, the Caribbean said that they need to come up with better plans for their upcoming matches of the series.

"It is obviously disappointing to lose after scoring 220. The way we finished was commendable. Our bowling was patchy. We have quality guys to do it in the team. We are six hitters and we try to hit as many as we can. The guys are improving and that is vital. We need to come up with better plans," Powell said.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, England decided to field first. The visitors dominated the game from the very first moment, as the Caribbeans lacked momentum.

Brandon King (8 runs from 5 balls) failed to shine in the game. Kyle Mayers (0 runs from 3 balls) also could not make a mark against England. Skipper Rovman Powell (39 runs from 21 balls) also tried to contribute in the game but wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (82 runs from 45 balls) was the only standout player for the hosts and took them to 222/6 in the first inning.

On the other hand, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran led the English bowling attack and bagged two wickets each in their respective overs. Moeen Ali and Reece Topley also picked up one wicket each.

In the run chase, English openers Philip Salt (109* runs from 56 balls) and Jos Buttler (51 runs from 34 balls) helped their side to set the momentum. Liam Livingstone (30 runs from 18 balls) and Harry Brook (31* runs from 7 balls) also played a crucial role in the game to make a partnership with Salt. Meanwhile, the Caribbean bowling attack displayed a sloppy performance as they failed to defend the given target.

The 4th T20I match of the series will be played on December 19 at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

