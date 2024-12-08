"Disappointing to lose in that fashion": Tom Latham reflects on NZ's series defeat against England

Wellington [New Zealand], December 8 : Following his side's huge defeat against England in the second Test, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said that it was 'disappointing' to concede a loss in such fashion.

With the massive 323-run win over New Zealand in the second Test in Wellington, England has clinched the three-match series.

Speaking after the match, Latham said that the defeat has been "hurting" the Kiwi side.

"We're obviously hurting. It's disappointing to lose in that fashion. When you only put up 120-odd in the first innings, you're on the back foot," Latham was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The New Zealand skipper showered praise on Harry Brook for his fluent ton and said that he took the game away from us.

"You look down that scorecard, there's one guy who took it way from us. Well played to him. The guys tried really hard, not doubting the effort the guys put in. They (England) put us under pressure. Not ideal. We came here with hopes today of putting up some good partnerships but losing three or four early put us on the back foot again," he added.

Recapping the match, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. England could not get the start they wanted and were reduced to 43/4. It was the next generation of England stars, Brook and Ollie Pope, who put England back on track, run by run. A brilliant counter-attack saw them stitch a 174-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Brook smashed his eighth Test ton and second successive ton against the Kiwis, continuing his love affair with the country. He smashed 123 in 115 balls, with 11 fours and five sixes. Also, Pope went on to smash 66 in 78 balls, with seven fours and a six before being the fifth wicket taken by Will O'Rourke (3/49). After Brook's unfortunate run out by Nathan Smith, which caused England to lose the seventh wicket, the visitors were skittled out for just 280 runs in 54.4 overs.

The pick of the bowlers for NZ was all-rounder Nathan Smith (4/86) alongside O'Rourke, who took three wickets. Matt Henry also took two wickets.

In their first innings, the Kiwis could muster only 125 runs as four-fers from Atkinson (4/31) and Carse (4/46) totally demolished NZ. Kane Williamson (37 in 56 balls, with three fours) was the only player to touch the 20-run mark. They trailed by 155 runs. A 35-run partnership for the second wicket by skipper Tom Latham and Williamson was the highlight of the inning.

In their second innings, England did lose Zak Crawley early. However, a 187-run partnership between Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell (96 in 118 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes) helped England back on track and gain a lead. Duckett also missed out on his century, scoring 92 in 112 balls, with six fours and a six. A 95-run partnership followed between Root and Brook (55 in 61 balls, with five fours) and a century partnership for the sixth wicket between Root (106 in 130 balls, with 11 fours) and skipper Ben Stokes (49* in 42 balls, with four and two sixes) took England beyond the 400-run mark as they declared at 427/6.

Tim Southee (2/72) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Henry also got two wickets. Glenn Phillips also got a wicket.

With a target of 583 runs to chase, Kiwis crumbled to heaps and half their side was back in the hut for 106 runs. An entertaining 96-run stand followed between wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell (115 in 102 balls, with 13 fours and five sixes) and Nathan (42 in 51 balls, with three fours and two sixes) for the eighth wicket that took the team beyond 200-run mark. However, it was not enough as they were bundled out for 259 runs in 54.2 overs, losing by 323 runs.

Stokes (3/5) was the pick of the bowlers for England, wiping the tail. Carse, Shoaib Bashir and Chris Woakes got two wickets while Atkinson got one.

Brook was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning knocks of 123 and 55.

