Disha Patani ousted from Ekta Kapoor's next due to unprofessional attitude?

Now, Ekta Kapoor is reportedly planning to approach Shraddha Kapoor and Tara Sutaria for the lead actress role. "Talks with both are on to replace Disha Patani. In light of this change, filming has ground to a halt, and will resume once the change in the cast is made," the source added. Disha Patani, who was roped in to play the lead role in Ashima Chibber's 'KTina' has been reportedly removed from the project due to her unprofessionalism. According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor and Tara Sutaria have been approached for the lead. A report on a portal stated, 'Post the lockdown, multiple issues began cropping up between the lead actress (Disha Patani) and the producers. In fact, even during the shoot, there were issues between Disha and Balaji Motion Pictures on creative aspects. From creative differences to more mundane starry airs from Disha's side, that led to widening rifts; it was becoming difficult for Ekta and Disha to be on the same page. Now, given that KTina is based on Ekta Kapoor's real life, she was very involved with the project and wanted everything to be perfect. With less than cordial behaviour of the female lead, Ekta had no choice but to pull the plug and sack Disha."