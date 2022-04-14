Divided by borders, united by cricket: Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Rizwan make Sussex debut in county cricket

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday made their debut for the county cricket side Sussex.

Both players were named in the playing XI of Sussex against hosts Derbyshire in the County Championships Division 2 in Derby. In the match, Derbyshire opted to bat first, so the fans will have to wait for the duo to showcase their batting skills on the field.

The 34-year-old Indian veteran Pujara has previously played for Derbyshire, Yorkshire, and Nottinghamshire. While for Rizwan this is the first time that he is playing in the county.

"Debut day for these two," posted Sussex with a photo of Pujara and Rizwan on Twitter.

In international cricket, Pujara has played 95 Test matches for India and has scored 6713 runs at an average of 43.88. The right-handed cricketer has scored 32 fifties and 18 centuries in the longest format of the game. He has also represented India in five ODI matches.

While, Pakistan's Rizwan has played 22 Test matches and has scored 1112 runs at an average of 42.76. He has also played 44 ODIs and 55 T20I matches and has scored 897 and 1639 runs respectively in them.

( With inputs from ANI )

