London [UK], August 1 : Following a solid day of cricket during the first day of the fifth Test against India at The Oval, England pacer Gus Atkinson said that veteran all-rounder Chris Woakes' injury "does not look great".

In one of the most crucial moments of the match, Woakes, England's most experienced bowler in the current pace attack, with 62 Tests and 192 wickets, suffered a shoulder injury while fielding near the end of the day's play.

While fielding, Woakes chased a ball from mid-off towards the boundary, and his left hand appeared to slip on the damp outfield while he tried steadying himself. He landed badly on his left shoulder and was down on the ground, clutching it in pain. Following some immediate medical attention, he walked off the field using his sweater as a makeshift sling.

Speaking about Woakes' injury during the post-day presser, Atkinson said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "I do not know too much about it, but it does not look great. It is a big shame, the last game of the series, and when anyone gets injured, it is a shame. I am hoping it is not too bad, and whatever it is, he will get full support from everyone."

During the course of the series, Woakes has been underwhelming as a batter and bowler alike, scoring 64 runs in six innings at an average of over 10 with a best score of 38 and taking 11 wickets at a poor average of 52.18, with best figures of 3/84. At the age of 36, with a poor bowling average of 51.68 in Australia, things do not look good for the veteran ahead of the Ashes series against the Aussies away from home starting from November.

Atkinson, who is playing his first Test of the series following a hamstring strain, said that he is "ready to push the limits" in case Woakes does not take any further part.

"Definitely, I feel fresh, I feel good. I know I have only got this one game to play, so I can push the limits a bit," said the 27-year-old, who has 57 Test scalps in 13 matches at an average of 22.07, with 7/45 as his best figures and three five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul.

Before this Test, Atkinson's last appearance was in a Test against Zimbabwe back in May, which England used to prepare for the India series, taking a total of three wickets in the match.

England won the toss and elected to field first. Team India never really managed to stitch massive partnerships, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) and KL Rahul (14) dismissed early. Skipper Shubman Gill's suicidal run-out for 21 and Sudharan's dismissal for 38 in 108 balls (with six fours) shook the top order, and Ravindra Jadeja (9) and Dhruv Jurel (19) crumbled under pressure.

Nair (52*) and Sundar (19*) put on a valuable 51-run stand for the seventh wicket after India was reduced to 153/6, helping India cross the 200-run mark. Gus Atkinson (2/31) and Josh Tongue (2/47) were the top bowlers for England.

